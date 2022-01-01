Go
Toast

Toller Patio Bar OLD DONT USE

Delicious bar food and cocktails.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

3675 Ross Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (289 reviews)

Popular Items

10 Shrimp$14.00
8 Tenders & Fries$16.00
Fries$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3675 Ross Ave

Dallas TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

HG SPLY CO & STANDARD SERVICE - Trophy Club

No reviews yet

We think the idea of a truly healthy life without limits is extraordinary, we just have a very simple way to approach it. By eating well sourced, minimally processed, properly portioned food, you can make the healthy choices in what you eat easy and enjoyable. Perfection is not an attainable goal but rather a persistent need to push farther and break our own barriers to grasp at the life we want. It is how we choose to live. We hope you will join us.

The Rabbit Hole

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Standard Service - Heath

No reviews yet

Our drinks are inspired by friends, family members, neighbors and coworkers. For each cocktail created in the Usual Program, $1 goes to a charity chosen by the person who created it!
Think your drink of choice should be on the menu at Standard Service? Tell us your twist on a classic or give us your own original recipe for our next menu!

Toller Patio Bar + Kitchen

No reviews yet

East dallas retro resort!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston