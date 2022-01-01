Toller Patio Bar + Kitchen

Go
East dallas retro resort!

3675 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75204

Popular Items

Traditonal Margarita$11.00
tequila / lime / orange / agave
BBQ Ranch Burger$14.00
black angus / bacon / cheddar cheese / grilled onions / bbq-ranch / served with waffle fries
Popcorn Shrimp$13.00
crispy spiced shrimp / bang bang sauce
Elote$8.00
sweet corn / mayo / lime / cojita cheese / hot sauce
Sculpin IPA Draft$7.00
Beyond Burger$15.00
beyond patty / pepper jack cheese / red onion / pickles / garlic aioli / served with waffle fries
Texas Caesar Salad$12.00
kale / romaine / bacon / herbed croutons / parmesan / caesar
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
pulled pork / pepper jack cheese / pickled red onion / pickles / bbq / ranch / served with waffle fries
Cherry Limeade$2.50
8 Wings$15.00
tossed in your choice of sauce or naked
Location

3675 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75204

Dallas TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
