Go
Toast

Tolli’s Pizzeria & Deli

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

4 Southwick St • $$

Avg 4.1 (148 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4 Southwick St

Feeding Hills MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kaisen

No reviews yet

Sushi & Ramen

The Crest Room

No reviews yet

Welcome to the BRAND NEW Crest Room! Stop by to enjoy our delicious NEW menu including the addition of Smokehouse BBQ, Dinners, Crest Classics, and a Kid’s Section. We offer 12 ice cold beers on draft, NEW Crest Cocktails and a renovated interior with 5 Big Screen TVs. Free Wi-Fi, phone chargers on the bar (Outlets & USB Ports), NEW TouchTunes Machine w/Surround Sound and Golden Tee. You can follow us on social media (Facebook, Instagram & Twitter) and visit our website (www.TheCrestRoom.com) to stay up on all the latest updates. We also offer online ordering for take out, delivery, and gift cards as well. Come in and enjoy!

Crepes Tea House

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Federal Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston