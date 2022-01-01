Go
Toloache - E. 82nd St.

Come on in and enjoy!

166 East 82nd Street

Popular Items

Enchiladas Borrachas$24.00
Pulled chicken, tomatillo, 5 chiles salsa borracha, Mexican cheeses, crema, radish salad
Tacos de Pollo$14.00
Chicken breast adobado, pico de gallo and Manchego cheese. 2 tacos per order. Appetizer size.
Tacos de Suadero$16.00
Bohemia–braised brisket, avocado, red onions, cilantro, tomatillo salsa, horseradish crema
Brussel sprouts$10.00
Burrito Toloache, Chicken$18.00
Rice, beans, chicken, Mexican cheeses, pico, guacamole & salsa verde
Quesadilla de Camaron$17.00
Shrimp, chile de arbol salsa, Chihuahua cheese, pineapple-red onion salad
Tacos de Pescado$16.00
Baja-style fluke, cabbage slaw, guacamole, chipotle crema, pico de gallo
Guacamole Traditional$15.00
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro and Serrano. Mild. Gluten-free. Appetizer
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Rice and Beans$8.00
Location

166 East 82nd Street

New York NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

