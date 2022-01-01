Go
Toltec Brewing

Toltec Brewing is a craft brewery residing on the West Side of Albuquerque specializing in both craft beer, brewed by award winning Head Brewer Kaylynn Krosche, and locally sourced elevated brewery food.

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

10250 Cottonwood Park NW ste E • $$

Avg 4.3 (739 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Belly Fries$10.00
Seasoned fries with melted cheese, crispy pork belly, chipotle mayo, and cilantro
The Burque$13.50
House made marinara, mozzarella provolone blend, pepperoni, green chile.
3 Pack Crowler
Your choice of (3) 32oz crowler cans
Toltec Wings$13.00
Wings$1.00
Jumbo wings. $1 per wing.
Classic hot, Cactus Warrior BBQ, or Garlic parm. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Green Chile Burgers w/ fries$35.00
2 6oz green chile cheese burgers with fries. Add toppings as desired. Served with choice of quart of stew OR a house salad for two. Thursday only sub special burger of the day! 12/3- Pork Belly Burger! 6oz, pork belly, provolone, garlic mayo, BBQ sauce, lettuce, and grilled onion
Royale$16.00
8oz beef and crimini mushroom patty. Served on a brioche bun with cheddar cheese, green chile, fried egg, bacon, tomato, and chipotle mayo. Choice of side.
Pork Belly Mac and Cheese$10.00
Cavatappi pasta with cheese sauce, crispy pork belly, and cilantro. Green chile optional.
Classic Burger$13.00
An 8oz patty on toasted brioche with lettuce, tomato and onion. Choice of side.
Buffalo Sammy$15.00
House breaded and fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce. Served on a brioche bun or in a wrap with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing. Choice of side.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

10250 Cottonwood Park NW ste E

Albuquerque NM

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
