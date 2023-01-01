tolucos restaurant inc - 497 Washington Blvd
Open today 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location
497 Washington Blvd, Montebello CA 90640
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
477 E. Washington Blvd - Montebello
No Reviews
477 E. Washington Blvd Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurant