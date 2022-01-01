Go
Tom, Dick & Hank - Downtown

Redefining Barbecue & Southern Hospitality.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

191 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW • $$

Popular Items

Fish Plate$16.00
Golden fried whiting filets served with your choice of two sides
Ribs (4 Bones)$18.00
Four (4) pork sparerib bones served with two (2) sides
Shrimp Plate$18.00
8 Grilled or golden fried shrimp served with your choice of two (2) sides
Fish Sandwich$13.00
Choice of grilled, blackened, or fried catfish topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle chips, on a potato bun and served with one (1) side
Wings (6)$12.00
A half dozen of our signature smoked or dry rub wings
Leg Quarter$12.00
A smoked leg quarter (dark meat) served with two (2) sides
Mac and cheese$5.00
Combo Plates$21.00
Your choice of two (2) meats served with two (2) sides
Half Rack Ribs$24.00
Approximately six (6) pork sparerib bones served with two (2) sides
6 Wings$20.00
A half dozen (6) of our signature smoked or dry rub wings served with two (2) sides
Location

191 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW

Atlanta GA

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
