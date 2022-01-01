Go
Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South

Redefined BBQ & Southern Hospitality
Please take note: Guests will need to present the credit card used to purchase the order and ID when picking up orders. Thank you for your cooperation.

3807 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wings (6)$12.00
Our signature smoked wings or golden fried and tossed in our signature dry rub
Combo Plates$21.00
Your choice of two meats, served with two (2) side
Mac and cheese$5.00
Brisket$18.00
(4oz) Sliced or chopped brisket served with two (2) sides
Ribs (4 Bones)$18.00
Four (4) Sparerib bones served with two (2) sides
6 Wings$20.00
Six (6) Smoked or Dry Rub wings served with two (2) sides
Leg Quarter$12.00
A smoked leg quarter served with two (2) sides
Collard Greens$5.00
Fish Plate$16.00
Choice of grilled, blackened, or fried catfish or fried whiting bites
Shrimp Plate$18.00
Grilled or golden fried shrimp served with you choice of two (2) sides
Location

3807 Main Street

College Park GA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
