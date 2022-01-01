Go
dahlia bakery

Dahlia Bakery

2001 4th Ave

Popular Items

Ham & Egg Sandwich$11.00
ham, fried egg, beecher's cheddar, arugula, smoked paprika aioli, toasted english muffin
Peanut Butter$4.00
peanut butter cookie sandwich stuffed with creamy peanut butter filling
Bacon & Egg Sandwich$11.00
bacon, fried egg, beecher's cheddar, arugula, smoked paprika aioli, toasted english muffin
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.00
fried egg, beecher's cheddar, house english muffin.
Breakfast Club$12.00
turkey, ham, bacon, egg, beecher's cheddar, tomato, arugula, herb mayo, house english muffin
Veggie & Egg Sandwich$11.00
roasted mushrooms, kale, truffle cheese, fried egg, black pepper aioli, toasted english muffin
Chocolate Truffle$4.00
The dahlia Turkey$13.00
wood oven roasted turkey breast, swiss, avocado, tomato, lettuce, herbed mayo, house loaf
Beet Salad$13.00
roasted golden beets, green chickpeas, burrata, Terra's seed mix, mixed greens, kale pesto
Tomato Soup$6.00
cup 6.00
bowl 9.00
2001 4th Ave

Seattle WA

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
