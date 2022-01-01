dahlia bakery
Dahlia Bakery
2001 4th Ave
Popular Items
Location
2001 4th Ave
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Noi Thai Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
The MARKET
Right off 1st Ave. in the Seattle Art Museum, across from Harbor Steps, and a quick jog to Pike Place Market. Enjoy our famous Lobster Rolls, Chowder and Fresh Seafood!
Shooby Doo Catering - SAM
Exclusive caterers for the Seattle Art Museum, Seattle Asian Art Museum, and Olympic Sculpture Park
Kanak
Come in and enjoy!