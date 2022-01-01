Go
Toast

Lola

Lola

2000 4th Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spiced Carrot~Walnut Spread$6.00
spiced carrot~walnut spread with freshly griddle pita
Lamb Burger$23.00
house red pepper ketchup, pickled peppers, arugula, rosemary fries
Spice Rubbed Lamb Chops$39.00
baba ganoush, preserved lemon
Latte$4.25
Olive Fig$6.00
kalamata olive~fig spread with freshly griddled pita
Horta$12.00
lola style braised greens
A'silciliana bl orange$5.50
Cappuccino$4.25
Chicken Kebab$18.00
yogurt~ dill, caramelized onions
Orange Cake GF$12.00
passionfruit curd, orange marmalade, candied almonds

Location

2000 4th Ave

Seattle WA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The MARKET

No reviews yet

Right off 1st Ave. in the Seattle Art Museum, across from Harbor Steps, and a quick jog to Pike Place Market. Enjoy our famous Lobster Rolls, Chowder and Fresh Seafood!

The Moore Theatre

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Noi Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beecher's Handmade Cheese

No reviews yet

If our online ordering is unavailable we apologize for the inconvenience. We look forward to serving you in store.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston