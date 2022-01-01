Go
Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry

Come in and enjoy!

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

2010 Western Ave • $$

Avg 4 (1679 reviews)

Popular Items

Alaskan Cod Fish & Chips$19.00
Creamy Clam & Bacon Chowder
spiced bacon goldfish crackers
Side Tater Tots$5.00
Side of our crispy, golden tater tots with roasted onion ketchup
Two Baked-to-Order Chocolate Chunk Cookies$7.50
Lobster Roll$32.00
butter poached lobster, lemon mayo, tots
Seatown Cheeseburger$15.00
american cheese, secret sauce, onions, b&b pickles
Fish Tacos$18.00
3 alaskan cod tacos, taco spice, corn tortillas, guacamole, cilantro crema, tots
Kids Chicken$9.00
Two chicken tenders and a side of tater tots.
World's Best Wild Sockeye Salmon Burger$21.00
dill tartar, chow chow, lettuce
Caesar Salad$13.00
romaine, creamy parmesan, bacon fat fried & spiced cheddar gold fish
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
2010 Western Ave

Seattle WA

Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
