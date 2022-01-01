Go
Serious Pie - Downtown

PIZZA • SALADS

2001 4th Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (4898 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Fennel Sausage Pizza$24.00
Tomato sauce, fennel sausage, mixed peppers, provolone, Murray River salt, marjoram
Pasteurized: Yes (Cow)
Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Nightshades, Aliums, Cirtrus
Mushroom Pizza$22.00
Olive oil, crimini mushrooms, oyster mushrooms, truffle cheese, Murray River salt, mixed herbs (parsley, chive, tarragon)
Pasteurized: Yes (Cow)
Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Alium
Coco Pie Slice$12.00
Our world famous triple coconut cream pie!
Pepperoni Pizza$23.00
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, provolone
Fresh Mozzarella Pizza$21.00
Tomato sauce, Ferndale Farms fresh mozzarella, basil, oregano, Murray River salt
Pasteurized: Yes (cow)
Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Nightshades, Aliums, Citrus
Kale Salad$13.00
Lacinato kale, Calabrian chili, garlic oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, parmesan, pine nuts *Cannot be made without cheese*
Pasteurized: No (Cows)
Allergies: Dairy, Treenuts, Nightshades, Alium, Citrus
Clam Pizza$22.00
Penn Cove clams, chili flakes, pancetta, lemon thyme, parmesan, olive oil
Yukon Gold Potato Pizza$19.00
Yukon Gold potatoes, pecorino romano, rosemary
Italian Chop Salad$15.00
taggiasca olives, soppressata, garbanzos, preserved tomatoes, pesto marinated mozzarella, vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2001 4th Ave

Seattle WA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Come in and enjoy!

