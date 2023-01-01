Tom E Hartung American Legion Post 1977 - 14414 Ford Drive
Open today 10:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
14414 Ford Drive, New Lenox IL 60451
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
3 Corners Grill & Tap - New Lenox - 901 East Lincoln Highway
No Reviews
901 East Lincoln Highway New Lenox, IL 60451
View restaurant
VFW Post 9545 - -323 Old Hickory Road
No Reviews
-323 Old Hickory Road New Lenox, IL 60451
View restaurant