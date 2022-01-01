Tom’s Place
Cartersville's oldest bar... With awesome wings, fresh burgers, home-cut fries, cold drinks, friendly bartenders, and awesome patrons, there is a reason we have been open since 2003!
461 Old Mill Place
Location
Cartersville GA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
