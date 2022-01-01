Tomah restaurants you'll love
Tomah's top cuisines
Must-try Tomah restaurants
More about TAPHOUSE TWENTY
FRENCH FRIES
TAPHOUSE TWENTY
201 Helen Walton Drive, Tomah
|Popular items
|Taphouse Twenty Burger
|$13.00
|Boneless Wings
|$14.99
|Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.00
More about Murray's on Main
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Murray's on Main
810 Superior Ave, Tomah
|Popular items
|Deep Fried Pickles
|$8.95
Breaded and deep fried with a kick.
Served with two sauces.
|Garlic Cheese Sticks
|$11.95
Topped with Homemade Garlic Butter Sauce,
Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Marinara Sauce
|Cheeseburger Pizza with French Fries
|$15.95
Specialty Sauce, Ground Beef, Dill Pickle Slices, Onions
More about Peking Chinese Restaurant
Peking Chinese Restaurant
1013 Superior Ave, Tomah
|Popular items
|Egg Roll (Pork)
|$1.20
Contains peanut butter
|Crab Rangoon
|$5.25
6 pieces
|General Tso's Chicken
|$12.45
Lightly breaded chicken stir fried in a slightly tangy red sauce