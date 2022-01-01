Tomah restaurants you'll love

Must-try Tomah restaurants

TAPHOUSE TWENTY image

FRENCH FRIES

TAPHOUSE TWENTY

201 Helen Walton Drive, Tomah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taphouse Twenty Burger$13.00
Boneless Wings$14.99
Double Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
Murray's on Main image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Murray's on Main

810 Superior Ave, Tomah

Avg 4.5 (180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Deep Fried Pickles$8.95
Breaded and deep fried with a kick.
Served with two sauces.
Garlic Cheese Sticks$11.95
Topped with Homemade Garlic Butter Sauce,
Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Marinara Sauce
Cheeseburger Pizza with French Fries$15.95
Specialty Sauce, Ground Beef, Dill Pickle Slices, Onions
Peking Chinese Restaurant image

 

Peking Chinese Restaurant

1013 Superior Ave, Tomah

Avg 4.6 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Roll (Pork)$1.20
Contains peanut butter
Crab Rangoon$5.25
6 pieces
General Tso's Chicken$12.45
Lightly breaded chicken stir fried in a slightly tangy red sauce
Double Barrel Bar image

 

Double Barrel Bar

10555 Freedom Road, Tomah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Consumer pic

 

Little Sweet

1007 Superior Avenue, Tomah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
