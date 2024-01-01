Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Tomah

Go
Tomah restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Tomah
  • /
  • Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Tomah restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

TAPHOUSE TWENTY image

FRENCH FRIES

TAPHOUSE TWENTY

201 Helen Walton Drive, Tomah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
More about TAPHOUSE TWENTY
Consumer pic

 

Taphouse Twenty

201 Helen Walton Street, Tomah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
More about Taphouse Twenty

Browse other tasty dishes in Tomah

Cake

French Fries

Tacos

Mac And Cheese Pizza

Cheesecake

Boneless Wings

Nachos

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Tomah to explore

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Waunakee

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (391 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (321 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (524 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (199 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston