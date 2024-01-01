Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Corn dogs in
Tomah
/
Tomah
/
Corn Dogs
Tomah restaurants that serve corn dogs
FRENCH FRIES
TAPHOUSE TWENTY
201 Helen Walton Drive, Tomah
No reviews yet
Corn Dogs
$7.99
More about TAPHOUSE TWENTY
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Murray's on Main - Tomah, WI
810 Superior Ave, Tomah
Avg 4.5
(180 reviews)
K Corn Dog Bites
$8.00
Includes 8 mini corn dogs served with your choice of a side.
More about Murray's on Main - Tomah, WI
Browse other tasty dishes in Tomah
Mac And Cheese Pizza
French Fries
Pretzels
Cheesecake
Chocolate Cake
Nachos
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Pizza
More near Tomah to explore
La Crosse
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2
(27 restaurants)
Winona
Avg 5
(12 restaurants)
Stevens Point
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Baraboo
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
De Forest
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Sauk City
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
No reviews yet
Waunakee
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
La Crosse
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Baraboo
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Winona
Avg 5
(12 restaurants)
Stevens Point
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2
(27 restaurants)
Wausau
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(385 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(590 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(315 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(294 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(515 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston