Pork chops in Tomah
Tomah restaurants that serve pork chops
More about TAPHOUSE TWENTY
FRENCH FRIES
TAPHOUSE TWENTY
201 Helen Walton Drive, Tomah
|Pork Chop w/ Bourbon-Cherry Glaze
|$20.00
More about Peking Chinese Restaurant
Peking Chinese Restaurant
1013 Superior Ave, Tomah
|L11-Pork Chop Suey
|$6.40
Served with fried rice and choice of chicken wings or crab rangoon and egg drop or hot and sour soup
|Pork Chop Suey
|$17.45
Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup
|Pork Chop Suey
|$8.35