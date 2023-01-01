Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Tomah

Tomah restaurants
Tomah restaurants that serve pork chops

TAPHOUSE TWENTY image

FRENCH FRIES

TAPHOUSE TWENTY

201 Helen Walton Drive, Tomah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Chop w/ Bourbon-Cherry Glaze$20.00
More about TAPHOUSE TWENTY
Peking Chinese Restaurant image

 

Peking Chinese Restaurant

1013 Superior Ave, Tomah

Avg 4.6 (611 reviews)
Takeout
L11-Pork Chop Suey$6.40
Served with fried rice and choice of chicken wings or crab rangoon and egg drop or hot and sour soup
Pork Chop Suey$17.45
Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup
Pork Chop Suey$8.35
More about Peking Chinese Restaurant

