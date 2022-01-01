Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Tomah

Go
Tomah restaurants
Toast

Tomah restaurants that serve tacos

TAPHOUSE TWENTY image

FRENCH FRIES

TAPHOUSE TWENTY

201 Helen Walton Drive, Tomah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos Special$10.99
More about TAPHOUSE TWENTY
06b42ed8-9bd5-4ca8-925b-819e3d20f503 image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Murray's on Main - Tomah, WI

810 Superior Ave, Tomah

Avg 4.5 (180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mom's Tacos$13.95
Soft shell tacos (CORN OR FLOUR) with zesty coleslaw topped with a special sauce and your choice of grilled
chicken, grilled shrimp, southwestern steak, or seasoned battered fish. Mix and match.
Taco Salad Chicken$12.95
Chicken. Topped with red onions, tomato,
black olives, shredded Cheddar cheese, and lettuce. Served
with a side of salsa and sour cream
More about Murray's on Main - Tomah, WI

