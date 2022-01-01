Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Tomahawk
/
Tomahawk
/
Chicken Tenders
Tomahawk restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Tilted Loon Saloon
1969 County Highway L, Tomahawk
No reviews yet
Kids' Chicken Tenders
$6.99
Includes our flat fries, applesauce, and a cookie.
More about Tilted Loon Saloon
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Thirsty Giraffe
2200 County Road L, Tomahawk
Avg 4.3
(339 reviews)
Chicken Tenders Basket
$7.99
More about The Thirsty Giraffe
