Chicken tenders in Tomahawk

Tomahawk restaurants
Tomahawk restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Tilted Loon Saloon

1969 County Highway L, Tomahawk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids' Chicken Tenders$6.99
Includes our flat fries, applesauce, and a cookie.
More about Tilted Loon Saloon
The Thirsty Giraffe image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Thirsty Giraffe

2200 County Road L, Tomahawk

Avg 4.3 (339 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders Basket$7.99
More about The Thirsty Giraffe

