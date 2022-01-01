Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Tomahawk

Tomahawk restaurants
Tomahawk restaurants that serve prime ribs

Item pic

 

Tilted Loon Saloon

1969 County Highway L, Tomahawk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prime Rib Sandwich$12.99
Our savory, hand trimmed, slow roasted prime rib, seasoned with our own secret house blend on a toasted hoagie. Served with au jus, coleslaw and choice of potato. Add cheese, mushrooms and onions to make this the best deluxe prime rib sandwich in the Northwoods!
Queen Prime Rib$18.99
12oz serving of our savory, hand trimmed, slow roasted prime rib, seasoned with our own secret house blend. Served with au jus, coleslaw and choice of potato.
More about Tilted Loon Saloon
The Thirsty Giraffe image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Thirsty Giraffe

2200 County Road L, Tomahawk

Avg 4.3 (339 reviews)
Takeout
King Prime Rib$29.99
Queen Prime Rib$22.99
More about The Thirsty Giraffe

