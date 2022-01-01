Prime ribs in Tomahawk
Tomahawk restaurants that serve prime ribs
Tilted Loon Saloon
1969 County Highway L, Tomahawk
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$12.99
Our savory, hand trimmed, slow roasted prime rib, seasoned with our own secret house blend on a toasted hoagie. Served with au jus, coleslaw and choice of potato. Add cheese, mushrooms and onions to make this the best deluxe prime rib sandwich in the Northwoods!
|Queen Prime Rib
|$18.99
12oz serving of our savory, hand trimmed, slow roasted prime rib, seasoned with our own secret house blend. Served with au jus, coleslaw and choice of potato.