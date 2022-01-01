Go
Consumer picView gallery

Tomaselli's - 693 Oaklawn Avenue

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

693 Oaklawn Avenue

Cranston, RI 02920

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

Classic Burger
$11.95

lettuce, tomato, mayo

Popular
(8) Tenders
$13.95
Popular
(4) Tenders
$7.95
Popular
Pepperoni & Cheese Calzone
$5.95

Pepperoni, Cheddar Jack Cheese

Popular
Ham & Cheese Calzone
$5.95

Ham, Cheddar Jack Cheese

Popular
Chicken Parm Calzone
$5.95

Breaded chicken, pizza sauce, mozzarella

Popular
French Fries
$4.95
Popular
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
$5.95

Buffalo Chicken, Pepper Jack cheese

Popular
Meatball Parm sub
$9.95

Marinara, meatball, provolone

Popular
Chicken Man Wrap
$9.95

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato /honey mustard

Popular

French Fries

French Fries
$4.95
Popular

Buffalo Chicken Calzones

Buffalo Chicken Calzone
$5.95

Buffalo Chicken, Pepper Jack cheese

Popular

Meatball Subs

Meatball Parm sub
$9.95

Marinara, meatball, provolone

Popular

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Man Wrap
$9.95

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato /honey mustard

Popular
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

693 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston RI 02920

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Epicurean Feast Cafe @ Swarovski - (No public access)
orange starNo Reviews
1 Kenney Dr. Cranston, RI 02920
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5144 - Warwick, Lambert Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
80 Lambert Lind Hwy. Warwick, RI 02886
View restaurantnext
Apponaug Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 591
334 Knight Street Warwick, RI 02886
View restaurantnext
Brewed Awakenings - Cranston
orange star4.1 • 1,100
1200 Pontiac Ave Cranston, RI 02920
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5280 - Warwick, Jefferson Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
385 Jefferson Blvd. Warwick, RI 02886
View restaurantnext
Providence Provisions
orange star1.0 • 1
2000 Post Road Suite 29 Warwick, RI 02886
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cranston

Baja's Tex Mex Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,599
624 Reservoir Ave Cranston, RI 02910
View restaurantnext
b.good - Cranston
orange star4.2 • 1,521
62 Hillside Rd Cranston, RI 02920
View restaurantnext
Brewed Awakenings - Cranston
orange star4.1 • 1,100
1200 Pontiac Ave Cranston, RI 02920
View restaurantnext
Cigar World - Cranston
orange star4.3 • 90
686 Reservoir Ave Cranston, RI 02910
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Cranston

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (23 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Tomaselli's - 693 Oaklawn Avenue

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston