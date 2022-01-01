Go
Toast
  • /
  • Dallas
  • /
  • Tomasino's Italian Restaurant

Tomasino's Italian Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

54 Dallas Shopping Center • $$

Avg 4.5 (289 reviews)

Popular Items

Medium Pizza$11.95
Sauce and mozzarella cheese
1 Lb Bites$10.95
10-12 Garlic Knots$4.95
Vodka$13.95
Risotto Balls$7.95
Creamy risotto balls filled with broccoli and cheese. Served on a bed of Alfredo sauce
Italian Sub$9.95
Homemade bread, ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil and vinegar
French Fries$4.95
Mozzarella Sticks$6.95
Served with a side of red sauce
12 Wings$12.95
Blue cheese and celery are an extra charge
Large Pizza$13.95
Sauce and mozzarella cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

54 Dallas Shopping Center

Dallas PA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ranch Wagon

No reviews yet

Since 1955...The best homemade fastfood anywhere! We feature our signature longdogs, Pork BBQ's, 1/4 fresh (never frozen) burgers, homemade weekly specials, milkshakes and so much more!

Nucleus Raw Foods

No reviews yet

Welcome to our online ordering! Our current restaurant hours are 10am-4pm, Tuesday-Saturday. Nucleus Raw Foods is raw, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free and organic. We offer banana-based smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold pressed juices and organic raw food made from scratch. We are located at 63 Main Street, Luzerne, PA @ the intersection of Main & Buckingham.

Suraci’s

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Carey's Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston