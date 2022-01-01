Go
Tomate Cafe

Serving Breakfast and Lunch to the West Berkeley Community since 1989. Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES

2265 Fifth Street • $

Avg 4.5 (1370 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Rooster$15.00
Roasted chicken, jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and sprouts
Baja Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Eggs, breakfast potatoes, cheese, bacon, avocado, beans, and ranchero salsa
French Toast
BTA Breakfast Sandwich$13.50
Scrambled eggs, tomato, bacon, avocado, and cheese
BLT with Avocado$14.50
Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, and mayo
Classic Breakfast Burrito$11.50
Eggs, breakfast potatoes, cheese, and your choice of bbq pork, applewood bacon, chicken apple sausage
Super Burrito$13.50
Choice of chicken or veggies w/ rice, beans, fresh salsa, cheese, sour cream, and avocado
The Taj$15.00
Turkey, avocado, jack cheese, pesto, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and sprouts
Huevos Rancheros$15.50
Eggs, avocado, queso fresco, crispy corn tortillas, black beans topped with fresh red salsa, your choice of meat, and breakfast potatoes
Classic Tuna Melt$14.50
Tuna, mayo, jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and sprouts
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2265 Fifth Street

Berkeley CA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
