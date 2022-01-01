Tomatello's Latin Cuisine
Harold Tello, founder of Tomatello's Latin Cuisine, has always had a love for cooking. He takes pride in cooking for his family. An opportunity fell into his lap, to open the restaurant in the town he has raised his family for the last 29 years, in Hopewell Borough.
This is a family owned restaurant where you see Harold, behind the counter, is creating new latin american recipes and your meals. You can find his children, Katherine & Jonathan from time to time, or his wife, Ayda helping to bring the best service and meals right to you.
21 E Broad St
Hopewell NJ
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
