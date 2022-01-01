Tomato Brothers
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA
3030 W Grand River Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3030 W Grand River Ave
Howell MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Cafe Services
Come in and enjoy!
Cleary's Pub
An authentic, family owned Irish Pub.
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11am-9pm.
If online ordering is unavailable please call to place an order. Thank You
Coratti's Pizzeria
We aim to create a vibrant environment for friends and families alike to enjoy great food, drinks, and bocce.
Silver Pig Bar & Oyster Room
Come in and enjoy!