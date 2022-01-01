Go
Tomato Brothers

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

3030 W Grand River Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (620 reviews)

Popular Items

Lasagna$16.95
Fresh layers of egg noodles with ground beef, Italian sausage, cheese, and tomato sauce
BYO Stromboli$12.95
Includes cheese and your choice of 3 items. Additional items $0.75 an item.
Entree Apple Orchard$14.95
Fresh lettuce, Parmesan cheese, pecans, cranberries, apples, red onion and grilled chicken.
Large Cheese$14.95
Tomato Brothers Mostaccioli$18.95
Baked with meat sauce and topped with mushrooms, Italian sausage, meatball, mozzarella and muenster cheese
Chicken Parmesan$18.95
Boneless breast of chicken lightly breaded and topped with cheese and marinara sauce. served on a bed of pasta.
Dip
Garlic Cheese ,Ranch, Marinara, Alfredo, Pizza Sauce
Blackened Chicken Alfredo$19.95
Fettuccine noodles tossed with fresh broccoli and mushrooms topped with fresh spicy blackened chicken
Breadsticks$6.95
A dozen of our hot fresh bread sticks.
Grilled Chicken Alfredo$19.95
Fettuccine noodles tossed with fresh broccoli and mushrooms topped with fresh grilled chicken
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3030 W Grand River Ave

Howell MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

