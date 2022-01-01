Tomball restaurants you'll love
More about Craft Grill Breakfast Club
Craft Grill Breakfast Club
25219 Kuykendahl Road G150, TOMBALL
|Popular items
|Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
|$10.99
Toasted and split croissant, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, & bacon or sausage. Choice of side.
|B.D.B.
|$10.99
2 eggs your way. Choice of bacon, sausage links or patty, or Canadian bacon. Choice of side. Served with choice of buttermilk biscuit, wheat or white toast, sourdough toast, English muffin, or flour tortillas.
|Garden District Omelet
|$13.99
Sautéed spinach, mushrooms, onions and asparagus, mild cheddar, and a side of salsa fresca. Choice of side. Choice of buttermilk biscuit, English muffin, sourdough toast, white or wheat toast.
More about Grab N Go Tacos
Grab N Go Tacos
24435 TOMBALL PARKWAY #60, TOMBALL
|Popular items
|Deluxe Taco Platter (6)
|$11.99
Traditional street tacos served with your choice of meat and topped with fresh avocados, queso fresco, sour cream, onions, & cilantro on mini corn tortillas.
Meat choice can be selected for every 3 tacos in your platter
|California Burrito
|$7.99
Your choice of meat, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Personal Nachos
|$9.99
Nacho chips, shredded cheese, chile con queso, your choice of meat, fresh tomatoes, fresh onions, jalapenos, refried beans, & topped with guacamole & sour cream.
More about Skeeters Dogs and Desserts
Skeeters Dogs and Desserts
102 Market Street, Tomball
|Popular items
|KID CORNDOG
|$7.50
SERVED W/CHIPS & A DRINK
|KID HOTDOG
|$7.50
SERVED W/CHIPS & A DRINK
|HEATH SHAKE
|$4.95
More about Craft Grill - Tomball
Craft Grill - Tomball
25219 Kuykendahl Road G110, TOMBALL
|Popular items
|Bama Balls
|$9.50
six deep-fried bacon Mac ‘n Cheese balls with a hint of Jalapeño, plated & drizzled with Dr. Pepper BBQ Sauce, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
|Spring Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, all on Texas Toast, plus one side
|The Dixie Chick
|$16.50
Spicy Fried Chicken sandwich, Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, plus one side side
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
24503 Tomball Parkway, Tomball
|Popular items
|Smoked Potato
A full pound potato seasoned with Rudy’s Rub, smoked, and served with your choice of whipped butter, sour cream, and cheese. You can add 3.0 oz. sliced or chopped meat for $2.50.
|Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
|Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
More about Barbarossa Coffee
Barbarossa Coffee
9166 Fm 2920 Rd. Ste 100, Tomball
|Popular items
|Barbacoa Sandwich
|$9.15
|Cappuccino
|$4.30
|Lox Bruschetta
|$10.00
More about Every-Bellies
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Every-Bellies
106 Market St, TOMBALL
|Popular items
|BUFFALO CHICKEN
|$10.25
|KID TATER
|CHEESE BURGER
|$10.75
More about Just Love Coffee
Just Love Coffee
13727 Sunset Canyon Drive Ste 400, Tomball
|Popular items
|Stuffed Nutella
|$6.50
Traditional waffle, Nutella spread,
whip cream, strawberries, and
Nutella drizzle.
|Not-So-Plain Jane
|$4.50
Traditional waffle topped with whipped
cream, your choice of fresh strawberries
or chocolate chips, and dusted with
powdered sugar.
|Vanilla Latte
|$4.45
Espresso, vanilla syrup, steamed milk.
More about 2 Guys 1 Pit BBQ & Catering
2 Guys 1 Pit BBQ & Catering
11711 Spring Cypress Rd Suite I, Tomball
|Popular items
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.74
Brisket Sandwich served with 1 side, pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.
|Green Beans
Grandma's green beans with bacon and onions.
|Loaded Baked Potato Salad
Fresh cut Idaho potatoes with a non-traditional sour cream based potato salad.
More about Sizzle and Brew
Sizzle and Brew
16949 N Eldridge Pkwy, Tomball
|Popular items
|The Crazy Cajun
|$11.95
Two delicious stacks of Andouille Cornbread, and Crunchy Boudin Balls; topped with (over-medium) eggs smothered with Cajun Hollandaise and a sprinkle of chive garnish.
|Build Your Own
|$11.45
3 Egg Omelette with choice of Cheese, 1 Meat and 2 Veggies. Served with choice of 1 Side and Toast OR Biscuit.
|Kids Big Breakfast
|$5.95
Pancake or Waffle with 1 Egg, Bacon or Sausage and Fruit Cup
More about BonFire Grill
PIZZA • TAPAS • GRILL
BonFire Grill
425 W Main St, Tomball
|Popular items
|Cheese Pizza
|$15.00
More about Cajunville
Cajunville
28155 Tomball Parkway, Tomball
|Popular items
|Pistolette (1 count)
|$3.75
1 each
small french bread stuffed then fried golden. Your choice of:
crawfish etouffee
shrimp etouffee
crab & cajun cream sauce
boudin & pepperjack
|Gator Po-Boy Regular
|$12.50
served with fries
|XL Shrimp Po-Boy
|$18.00
served with fries
More about Aguirre's Tex Mex #2 Tomball
Aguirre's Tex Mex #2 Tomball
27727 Tomball Parkway, Tomball
More about District 2.4.9
District 2.4.9
23238 State Hwy 249, Tomball