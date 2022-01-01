Tomball American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Tomball

Craft Grill - Tomball image

 

Craft Grill - Tomball

25219 Kuykendahl Road G110, TOMBALL

Bama Balls$9.50
six deep-fried bacon Mac ‘n Cheese balls with a hint of Jalapeño, plated & drizzled with Dr. Pepper BBQ Sauce, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Spring Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, all on Texas Toast, plus one side
The Dixie Chick$16.50
Spicy Fried Chicken sandwich, Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, plus one side side
Sizzle and Brew image

 

Sizzle and Brew

16949 N Eldridge Pkwy, Tomball

The Crazy Cajun$11.95
Two delicious stacks of Andouille Cornbread, and Crunchy Boudin Balls; topped with (over-medium) eggs smothered with Cajun Hollandaise and a sprinkle of chive garnish.
Little Less Sizzle$9.95
2 Eggs, Choice of 1 Meat, Potatoes or Grits and Toast or Biscuit
Build Your Own$11.45
3 Egg Omelette with choice of Cheese, 1 Meat and 2 Veggies. Served with choice of 1 Side and Toast OR Biscuit.
BonFire Grill image

BonFire Grill

425 W Main St, Tomball

Avg 4.4 (627 reviews)
Cheese Pizza$15.00
