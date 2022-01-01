Tomball breakfast spots you'll love

Craft Grill Breakfast Club image

 

Craft Grill Breakfast Club

25219 Kuykendahl Road G150, TOMBALL

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich$10.99
Toasted and split croissant, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, & bacon or sausage. Choice of side.
B.D.B.$10.99
2 eggs your way. Choice of bacon, sausage links or patty, or Canadian bacon. Choice of side. Served with choice of buttermilk biscuit, wheat or white toast, sourdough toast, English muffin, or flour tortillas.
Garden District Omelet$13.99
Sautéed spinach, mushrooms, onions and asparagus, mild cheddar, and a side of salsa fresca. Choice of side. Choice of buttermilk biscuit, English muffin, sourdough toast, white or wheat toast.
More about Craft Grill Breakfast Club
Barbarossa Coffee image

 

Barbarossa Coffee

9166 Fm 2920 Rd. Ste 100, Tomball

Avg 4.7 (654 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Barbacoa Sandwich$9.15
Cappuccino$4.30
Lox Bruschetta$10.00
More about Barbarossa Coffee
Just Love Coffee image

 

Just Love Coffee

13727 Sunset Canyon Drive Ste 400, Tomball

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
Irish Coffee$4.75
House coffee, vanilla, irish cream, hazelnut and heavy whipping cream shaken and layered.
Nanna's Cinn Rolls$4.00
Made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls
waffled and topped with sweet icing.
More about Just Love Coffee
Sizzle and Brew image

 

Sizzle and Brew

16949 N Eldridge Pkwy, Tomball

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Crazy Cajun$11.95
Two delicious stacks of Andouille Cornbread, and Crunchy Boudin Balls; topped with (over-medium) eggs smothered with Cajun Hollandaise and a sprinkle of chive garnish.
Little Less Sizzle$9.95
2 Eggs, Choice of 1 Meat, Potatoes or Grits and Toast or Biscuit
Build Your Own$11.45
3 Egg Omelette with choice of Cheese, 1 Meat and 2 Veggies. Served with choice of 1 Side and Toast OR Biscuit.
More about Sizzle and Brew
Restaurant banner

 

Pine Street Eats and Sweets

107 N Pine St, Tomball

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pine Street Eats and Sweets

