Tomball breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Tomball
More about Craft Grill Breakfast Club
Craft Grill Breakfast Club
25219 Kuykendahl Road G150, TOMBALL
|Popular items
|Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
|$10.99
Toasted and split croissant, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, & bacon or sausage. Choice of side.
|B.D.B.
|$10.99
2 eggs your way. Choice of bacon, sausage links or patty, or Canadian bacon. Choice of side. Served with choice of buttermilk biscuit, wheat or white toast, sourdough toast, English muffin, or flour tortillas.
|Garden District Omelet
|$13.99
Sautéed spinach, mushrooms, onions and asparagus, mild cheddar, and a side of salsa fresca. Choice of side. Choice of buttermilk biscuit, English muffin, sourdough toast, white or wheat toast.
More about Barbarossa Coffee
Barbarossa Coffee
9166 Fm 2920 Rd. Ste 100, Tomball
|Popular items
|Barbacoa Sandwich
|$9.15
|Cappuccino
|$4.30
|Lox Bruschetta
|$10.00
More about Just Love Coffee
Just Love Coffee
13727 Sunset Canyon Drive Ste 400, Tomball
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
|Irish Coffee
|$4.75
House coffee, vanilla, irish cream, hazelnut and heavy whipping cream shaken and layered.
|Nanna's Cinn Rolls
|$4.00
Made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls
waffled and topped with sweet icing.
More about Sizzle and Brew
Sizzle and Brew
16949 N Eldridge Pkwy, Tomball
|Popular items
|The Crazy Cajun
|$11.95
Two delicious stacks of Andouille Cornbread, and Crunchy Boudin Balls; topped with (over-medium) eggs smothered with Cajun Hollandaise and a sprinkle of chive garnish.
|Little Less Sizzle
|$9.95
2 Eggs, Choice of 1 Meat, Potatoes or Grits and Toast or Biscuit
|Build Your Own
|$11.45
3 Egg Omelette with choice of Cheese, 1 Meat and 2 Veggies. Served with choice of 1 Side and Toast OR Biscuit.