Cake in Tomball

Tomball restaurants
Tomball restaurants that serve cake

Craft Grill Breakfast Club image

 

Craft Grill Breakfast Club

25219 Kuykendahl Road G150, TOMBALL

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jeaux's Crab Cakes$19.50
Jumbo lump crab cakes topped with pico de gallo. Served with Mississippi come-back sauce and creamy cilantro-jalapeno sauce.
Fried Green Tomato & Crab Cake Benedict$19.50
2 crab cakes, remoulade, 2 fried green tomatoes, 2 poached eggs, and Cajun hollandaise sauce. Choice of side.
1 Crab Cake$7.50
More about Craft Grill Breakfast Club
Craft Grill - Tomball image

 

Craft Grill - Tomball

25219 Kuykendahl Road G110, TOMBALL

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Texas Sheet Cake Brownie$8.50
Frosted Chocolate Brownie filled with Chocolate Chips, Vanilla Ice Cream, Candied Pecans, Chocolate Sauce, Cherry on Top
More about Craft Grill - Tomball
Sizzle and Brew image

 

Sizzle and Brew

16949 N Eldridge Pkwy, Tomball

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Benedict$13.95
English Muffin halves topped with Cajun Crab Cake, Poached Egg, Cajun Hollandaise, and a sprinkle of chives garnish.
Side Crab Cakes (2)$9.95
More about Sizzle and Brew

