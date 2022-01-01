Cake in Tomball
Tomball restaurants that serve cake
More about Craft Grill Breakfast Club
Craft Grill Breakfast Club
25219 Kuykendahl Road G150, TOMBALL
|Jeaux's Crab Cakes
|$19.50
Jumbo lump crab cakes topped with pico de gallo. Served with Mississippi come-back sauce and creamy cilantro-jalapeno sauce.
|Fried Green Tomato & Crab Cake Benedict
|$19.50
2 crab cakes, remoulade, 2 fried green tomatoes, 2 poached eggs, and Cajun hollandaise sauce. Choice of side.
|1 Crab Cake
|$7.50
More about Craft Grill - Tomball
Craft Grill - Tomball
25219 Kuykendahl Road G110, TOMBALL
|Texas Sheet Cake Brownie
|$8.50
Frosted Chocolate Brownie filled with Chocolate Chips, Vanilla Ice Cream, Candied Pecans, Chocolate Sauce, Cherry on Top