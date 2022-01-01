Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Tomball

Go
Tomball restaurants
Toast

Tomball restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Item pic

 

Aguirre's Tex Mex - Tomball

27727 Tomball Parkway, Tomball

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN FAJITA ENCHILADAS$12.29
Beef fajita, your selection of sauce, sour cream, and grated cheeses. Sauces: chili con carne, queso Blanco, ranchero sauce tomatillo, or poblano cream.
CHICKEN FAJITA ENCHILADAS$11.89
Beef fajita, your selection of sauce, sour cream, and grated cheeses. Sauces: chili con carne, queso Blanco, ranchero sauce tomatillo, or poblano cream.
SHREDDED CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$12.29
Corn tortillas filled with hand-shredded chicken smothered in poblano cream.
More about Aguirre's Tex Mex - Tomball
Consumer pic

 

Julio's Mexican Cantina

19235 Farm to Market 2920, TOMBALL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas$0.00
Shredded chicken, mixed cheeses, corn tortilla, topped
with sour cream sauce
Chicken Enchiladas$9.95
Served with green sauce, rice & beans
More about Julio's Mexican Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Tomball

Po Boy

Pork Ribs

Avocado Toast

Cake

Tacos

Fajitas

Fresh Fruit Cup

Tortilla Soup

Map

More near Tomball to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Spring

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Katy

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Conroe

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (349 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (581 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston