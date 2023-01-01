Chile relleno in Tomball
Tomball restaurants that serve chile relleno
More about Aguirre's Tex Mex - Tomball
Aguirre's Tex Mex - Tomball
27727 Tomball Parkway, Tomball
|CHILE RELLENO
|$0.00
Poblano stuffed with shredded chicken, grated cheese, lightly fried set atop poblano cream. Dressed in sour cream, queso fresco. Served with avocado and pico de gallo.
|CHILE RELLENO
|$0.00
Poblano stuffed with shredded chicken, grated cheese, lightly fried set atop poblano cream. Dressed in sour cream, queso fresco. Served with avocado and pico de gallo.