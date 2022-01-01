French toast in Tomball
Tomball restaurants that serve french toast
More about Craft Grill Breakfast Club
Craft Grill Breakfast Club
25219 Kuykendahl Road G150, TOMBALL
|2 Slices French Toast
|$9.99
|Kid French Toast
|$8.99
|1/2 Fried French Toast
|$4.99
More about Sizzle and Brew
Sizzle and Brew
16949 N Eldridge Pkwy, Tomball
|Blueberry French Toast (2)
|$10.95
2 Slices of Sourdough French Toast topped with house Blueberry Drizzle and Dusted with Powdered Sugar. Served with Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Chicken Sausage
|French Toast (2)
|$9.95
2 Thick Slices of Sourdough French Toast, dusted with Powdered Sugar and garnished with a slice of strawberry. Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Chicken Sausage