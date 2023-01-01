Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Tomball

Tomball restaurants
Tomball restaurants that serve garlic knots

Crust Pizza Co. - Tomball

Fm 2920, Tomball

Garlic Knots$8.00
(10) Homemade Dough Tied Together into Knots. Cooked with Butter and Garlic, Topped with Italian Parmesan Mix. Served with your choice of Sauce.
More about Crust Pizza Co. - Tomball
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Spring Marketplace

24230 KUYKENDAHL RD, TOMBALL

Truffle Garlic Knots$10.00
Hand-knotted pizza dough tossed with truffle olive oil, fresh garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese. Served with a side of Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Spring Marketplace

