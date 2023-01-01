Garlic knots in Tomball
Tomball restaurants that serve garlic knots
More about Crust Pizza Co. - Tomball
Crust Pizza Co. - Tomball
Fm 2920, Tomball
|Garlic Knots
|$8.00
(10) Homemade Dough Tied Together into Knots. Cooked with Butter and Garlic, Topped with Italian Parmesan Mix. Served with your choice of Sauce.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Spring Marketplace
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Spring Marketplace
24230 KUYKENDAHL RD, TOMBALL
|Truffle Garlic Knots
|$10.00
Hand-knotted pizza dough tossed with truffle olive oil, fresh garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese. Served with a side of Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.