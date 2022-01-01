Tacos in Tomball
Tomball restaurants that serve tacos
Craft Grill Breakfast Club
25219 Kuykendahl Road G150, TOMBALL
|Pimento Cheesy-Chorizo Tacos
|$12.99
3 grilled tacos of smoked gouda pimento cheese, crumbled pork chorizo sausage, diced onions and jalapenos, lime wedge, drizzle of Dr. Pepper BBQ sauce-&-sour cream blended sauce. Substitute bacon or sausage for same price, or substitute brisket for $4 more.
Grab N Go Tacos
24435 TOMBALL PARKWAY #60, TOMBALL
|Veggie Taco
|$3.50
|Pork Street Taco
|$1.75
|Quesabirria Taco Plate
|$11.99
Craft Grill - Tomball
25219 Kuykendahl Road G110, TOMBALL
|Boca Beer-Batter Fish Tacos
|$14.75
Beer-battered & deep-fried Red Snapper Fish, Cole Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Sauce, Flour Tortillas, plus one side
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Every-Bellies
106 Market St, TOMBALL
|FAJITA TACO SALAD
|$12.50