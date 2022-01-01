Go
Consumer pic

Tomboy Tavern

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

565 Mountain Village Boulevard

Telluride, CO 81435

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

565 Mountain Village Boulevard, Telluride CO 81435

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

DO NOT USE! Cosmo

No reviews yet

48-hour Advance Order Only

Bon Vivant (Lift 5)

No reviews yet

With breathtaking views of Palmyra and the Wilson Range, Bon Vivant stands as Telluride’s premier on-mountain dining venue, where guests are encouraged to live “The Good Life”. The menu, overseen by Chef Luke Bippus, focuses on classic French country cuisine. The all-French wine list, curated by Wine Director Andrew Shaffner, is not to be overlooked, with everything from approachable Vin de France wines to your favorite Champagne and Classified Growth Bordeaux. The friendly and knowledgeable service staff, led by General Manager Luke Weidner, actively work to enrich your experience while maintaining an atmosphere that is welcoming to all. It is this combination of luxury and authenticity that create an ambiance which is second to none.
On less than ideal weather days, seating will be available in the Bon Vivant shelter. In extreme conditions, the restaurant may close entirely.

The Pick

No reviews yet

Hand rolled burritos and bowls filled with our rotating selection of sauces, salsas and toppings.

Siam

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Tomboy Tavern

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston