Bon Vivant (Lift 5)

With breathtaking views of Palmyra and the Wilson Range, Bon Vivant stands as Telluride’s premier on-mountain dining venue, where guests are encouraged to live “The Good Life”. The menu, overseen by Chef Luke Bippus, focuses on classic French country cuisine. The all-French wine list, curated by Wine Director Andrew Shaffner, is not to be overlooked, with everything from approachable Vin de France wines to your favorite Champagne and Classified Growth Bordeaux. The friendly and knowledgeable service staff, led by General Manager Luke Weidner, actively work to enrich your experience while maintaining an atmosphere that is welcoming to all. It is this combination of luxury and authenticity that create an ambiance which is second to none.

On less than ideal weather days, seating will be available in the Bon Vivant shelter. In extreme conditions, the restaurant may close entirely.

