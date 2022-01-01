BUILD ENERGY AND ENDURANCE

Cold brew is a nourishing, flavorful and less acidic method of coffee-making that is gentler on your teeth and on your tummy, and just as energizing! Our Cold Brew Cream is a high performance coffee shake with high-protein hemp seeds and potassium-powered banana. We add a dash of cinnamon for sweetness and improved blood circulation, along with Peruvian Maca and Lucuma to enhance your physical stamina with two cultivated South American superfoods. Fill up and feel wonderful with our nourishing morning ritual.

Local & Organic Ingredients: Brio Cold Brew Coffee, Fair Trade Banana, Organic Cashews, Organic Hemp Seed, Sea Salt, Date, and Peruvian Maca Powder

