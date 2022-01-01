Go
TOMGIRL

Tomgirl is a place where we make colorful recipes, promote health and wellness in our community, spread knowledge and support one another's unlimited potential with healing rainbow foods. From season to season, we obsess over new and nourishing recipes to help you feel your best.
Located in the heart of Burlington, VT serving up breakfast and lunch offerings, superfood smoothies, raw juices, cleanses, and tasty treats!

266 Pine Street

Popular Items

Seven Chakra Bowl$15.00
Feel physically aligned with organic & local baby greens*, red quinoa*, seasonal vegetables*, turkish apricots, savory cashew cheese*, sprouted sunflower seeds* and our cilantro lime juice dressing*
Peanut Butter Wow Wow$9.99
PB x Banana x Cacao. Do we need to say more?
Ingredients: Organic Fair Trade Banana, Roasted Non GMO Peanut Butter, Sea Salt, Dates & Organic Raw Cacao
Kale Caesar Crunch$15.00
The ultimate vegan cashew caesar with kale* sweet corn*, and Tomgirl's sensational Savory Trail Mix - a maple roasted medley of nuts, seeds & spices. Plus pan-fried parsley croutons made with O Bread Bakery's French Batard! And yes, our dressing is positively out of this world =)
Vegan cashew caesar dressing Ingredients: organic cashews, lemon, herbs, nutritional yeast, sea salt, maple sugar, garlic, sea salt & black pepper
Beauty Berry$9.99
Beauty is in the body of the beholder. Our high-protein strawberry lemon shake is bursting with vitamin C from Brazilian camu camu, fresh mango, lemon peel, and a multitude of red-ripe strawberries. Our recipe also contains a special stress-relieving ingredient called Ashwagandha, a 3000 year old Ayurvedic remedy believed to elongate our youthful days.
Ingredients: Strawberry, Mango, Cashews, Hemp Seeds, Lemon Fruit and Peel, Ashwagandha, Date, Rose Petals, and Brazilian Camp Camu
*Contains Nuts
Kale Southwest$15.00
A smoky walnut crumble with maple, chipotle chillies, a roasted almond apricot salsa macha, cilantro and pumpkin seed pesto, shredded kale, sesame seeds, red peppers, red cabbage, steamed forbidden rice,* and avocado. Served with our cilantro lime dressing.
Cold Brew Cream$9.99
BUILD ENERGY AND ENDURANCE
Cold brew is a nourishing, flavorful and less acidic method of coffee-making that is gentler on your teeth and on your tummy, and just as energizing! Our Cold Brew Cream is a high performance coffee shake with high-protein hemp seeds and potassium-powered banana. We add a dash of cinnamon for sweetness and improved blood circulation, along with Peruvian Maca and Lucuma to enhance your physical stamina with two cultivated South American superfoods. Fill up and feel wonderful with our nourishing morning ritual.
Local & Organic Ingredients: Brio Cold Brew Coffee, Fair Trade Banana, Organic Cashews, Organic Hemp Seed, Sea Salt, Date, and Peruvian Maca Powder
Protein Noodle Bowl$15.00
Bliss with every bite. Prepared lovingly with udon noodles, roasted house made peanut sauce, kale, sesame seeds, cilantro and energized rainbow vegetables.
Avocado Pickle Toast$14.00
An avocado toast like never before. Served on locally sourced Shelburne Farms O’Bread, our signature cashew cheese, Haas avocado, an authentic roasted almond and apricot salsa macha, Pitchfork Farms “Full Send” kimchi, fresh cilantro and lemon.
Bali Rice Bowl$15.00
Steamed forbidden rice with greens*, seasonal vegetables, Pitchfork Farm kimchi, a housemade ginger and turmeric cashew and coconut milk cream, local egg, fresh lime and cilantro.
Green Zebra$9.99
----> Meet our New Green Smoothie
++ with Pea Protein ***
Feel lean and green! Our new high-protein Green Zebra smoothie is a morning made in healthy heaven. Its simple kale + parsley, and pineapple content is extremely light and alkalizing. Pineapple is abundant in digestive enzymes such as bromelain while kale is rich in chlorophyll. Both are independently alkaline forming and create a deep feeling of refreshment and nutrient penetration within each of our body’s cells.
Low in Fruit Sugar, Low Fat and High Protein! And highly bioavailable!
Ingredients: Organic Green Kale*, Pineapple, Organic Indian Cashews, Lemon, Ginger, Vanilla, & Pea Protein
Contains Nuts.
Location

Burlington VT

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
