Go
Banner picView gallery

Tomi Thai - 426 Emily Rose Circle

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

426 Emily Rose Circle

Windsor, CA 95492

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

426 Emily Rose Circle, Windsor CA 95492

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Flagship Taproom - Windsor
orange starNo Reviews
1001 McClelland Drive Windsor, CA 95492
View restaurantnext
KC's American Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
9501 Duvander Ln Windsor, CA 95492
View restaurantnext
KIN
orange starNo Reviews
740 McClelland Drive Windsor, CA 95492
View restaurantnext
PizzaLeah
orange starNo Reviews
9240 Old Redwood Hwy suite 116 Windsor, CA 95492
View restaurantnext
Barrel Brothers Brewing Kitchen & Cocktails
orange starNo Reviews
9238 Old Redwood Hwy. #128 Windsor, CA 95492
View restaurantnext
Mary's Pizza Shack - Dixon
orange starNo Reviews
9010 Brooks Rd S Windsor, CA 95492
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Windsor

Moxies
orange star4.6 • 319
8930 Brooks Rd S Windsor, CA 95492
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Windsor

Healdsburg

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)

Sebastopol

Avg 3.6 (12 restaurants)

Calistoga

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Saint Helena

No reviews yet

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Tomi Thai - 426 Emily Rose Circle

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston