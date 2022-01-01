Tomikawa Japanese Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
14191 Jeffrey Rd
Popular Items
Location
14191 Jeffrey Rd
Irvine CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sunmerry Irvine, CA
Due to lack of drivers, all orders will be fulfilled between 10 am to 6pm regardless of your selected time. Thank you for your patience.
Taiko Japanese Restaurant
Authentic Japanese restaurant operating for over 40 years, serving sushi, sashimi, tempura, teriyaki, noodles and more. Come in and enjoy!
Yi Fang - Irvine
Authentic Taiwanese fruit & milk tea made with fresh, high quality ingredients
bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!