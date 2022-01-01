Go
Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill

Bethesda's Favorite Neighborhood Bar!

7940 Norfolk Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Flourless Chocolate Cake$6.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$17.00
Eastern Shore Shrimp$13.00
BLT TURKEY CLUB$13.00
Freshly sliced roasted turkey, Virginia ham and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, layered on your choice of white, wheat or multi-grain bread.
12 Wings$16.00
Maryland Crab Cakes$26.00
6 TJ'S FAMOUS POHO WINGS$6.00
Fresh, jumbo wings (the BEST in town) served THE FAMOUS POHO STYLE: double basted & double grilled contains peanut sauce)
BUFFALO CHICKEN$13.00
Grilled or fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and onion, served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing. Change it up with our signature pho sauce!
Location

7940 Norfolk Avenue

Bethesda MD

Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
