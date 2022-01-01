Go
Tommy Tacos

Serving up street tacos and much more in a fun, fast casual atmosphere.

TACOS

821 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743 • $$

Avg 4 (90 reviews)

Popular Items

SPICY SOY-RIZO QUESADILLA$14.00
Our vegan "Soy-Rizo" is made from gluten free textured vegetable protein (TVP) packed with flavor that makes it taste like a ground chorizo, pressed between two crispy flour tortillas with Monterey Jack cheese, chopped green onions, jalapenos, and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce. *NO BACON
CARNE ASADA (STEAK) STREET SALAD$15.25
Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, roasted corn, braised black or pinto beans, chopped green onions and tomatoes, cotija cheese, crumbled crispy tortilla, and your choice of dressing on the side.
SEASONAL VEGGIE QUESADILLA$14.00
Sautee of wild mushroom asada pressed between two crispy flour tortillas with melted Monterey Jack Cheese, crispy bacon bits, chopped green onions, jalapenos, and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce.
BLACKENED SHRIMP QUESADILLA$15.50
Blackened grilled shrimp served between two crispy flour tortillas filled with Monterey Jack cheese, bacon bits, chopped green onion, jalapenos, and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce.
Seasonal Veggie Taco$4.25
Sautee of wild mushrooms asada topped with a spicy truffle chimichurri.
PULLED CHICKEN STREET SALAD$14.25
Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, roasted corn, braised black or pinto beans, chopped green onions and tomatoes, cotija cheese, crumbled crispy tortilla, and your choice of dressing on the side.
PULLED CHICKEN BURRITO$14.00
Our chicken is dry-rubbed with a mild spice mix, pan-seared then pulled, served in a Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, black OR pinto Beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa.
QUESADILLA$11.00
2 crispy flour tortillas pressed together filled with melted Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon bits, chopped green onions, jalapenos and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce.
CORN FRITTERS W/ SIDE OF CHILE QUESO$8.50
Batter made with fresh corn, jalapenos, chives, red bell peppers, masa & seasoned flour fried to a golden crisp. Served with a chile queso dipping sauce. 6 to an order
CARNITAS (PORK) RICE BOWL$14.00
Carnitas (Pork) served over Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans, and topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

821 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743

Huntington NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
