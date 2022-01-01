Go
Tommy Trent's Sports Saloon

Step up to the plate and enjoy your favorite teams on our eleven high definition televisions while enjoying two full service bars and fantastic eats here at Tommy Trent's Sports Saloon.

36 Market Square

Popular Items

The Slapshot HALF ORDER$6.00
A heaping stack of French fries tossed in our one-of-a-kind seasoning salt, then you decide what shot of Tommy’s sauces goes on the side
The Slapshot FULL ORDER$8.00
A heaping stack of French fries tossed in our one-of-a-kind seasoning salt, then you decide what shot of Tommy’s sauces goes on the side
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Blackened chicken breast basted in Carolina mustard BBQ sauce and topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a butter toasted brioche bun
Chicken Philly Sandwich$12.00
Blackened chicken breast diced up and sautéed with green bell pepper, red onion, and Swiss cheese on a butter toasted hoagie roll with house aioli
The Peyton$12.00
The most famous of Vols, The Peyton is our take on the Vol burger: a seasoned patty basted in our apple butter barbeque sauce, loaded with bacon, melted cheddar cheese, French-fried onions and pickles
The Neyland$10.00
Keeping it classic, The Neyland is a third of a pound burger patty on a grill-toasted brioche bun and served with a side of fries $8
6 Wings$12.00
Tossed in your choice of one of our sauces or try them with a dry rub and served with a side of carrots, celery and a choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
The Hat Trick FULL ORDER$12.00
A hearty plate of French fries with the trifecta of toppings: Tommy’s smoked pulled pork, house made beer cheese, and pickled jalapeños

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Gift Cards
Online Ordering

Location

36 Market Square

Knoxville TN

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
