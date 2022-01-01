Go
Tommyknocker Brewery & Pub

1401 Miner St • $$

Avg 3.8 (1680 reviews)

Popular Items

4 CHEESE & BACON GRILLED CHEESE$15.00
Cheddar, Jack, Pepper Jack and Gruyere with Bacon and Tomato, Grilled Sourdough Served with a Cup of Tomato Artichoke Soup
TKB ORIGINAL CHEESE$15.50
Choice of Cheddar, Swiss, Jack or Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, Toasted Brioche
BARBECUED PULLED PORK$15.50
House-Smoked Pulled Pork Shoulder, TKB BeerBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, TKB Slaw, Toasted Brioche Bun
CRUNCHY FISH TACOS$15.00
Beer Battered White Fish, Cabbage, Jalapeno Chile Lime Sauce, Pico De Gallo, Jack Cheese, Flour Tortillasand a side of Spanish Rice
POPPERS
Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapenos, Wrapped in Applewood Smoked Bacon, Raspberry Chipotle Dipping Sauce, Ranch (5 or 10)
TOMATO ARTICHOKE SOUP
Topped with Toasted Crostini and Shredded Gruyere. Cup or Crock
MAC & CHEESE$15.00
Gruyere, Brie and Cheddar Cheese
BEER BATTERED FISH & CHIPS$17.00
White Fish Fillets, Handcrafted TKB-Beer Batter, TKB Slaw, Lemon and Tarter Sauce
CAL TURKEY CLUB$15.50
Fire-Braised Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Ortega Green Chiles, Grilled Tomatoes, Grilled Sourdough
JALAPENO POPPER$17.00
Two TKB Poppers, Raspberry Chipotle Cheese Spread, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, Toasted Brioche
Casual
Cozy
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

1401 Miner St

Idaho Springs CO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
