Tommy's Pizza and Sports Bar

Tommy's is located in the heart of Libertyville. Family-owned & operated since 2009.

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

137 Lake St • $$

Avg 3.8 (160 reviews)

Popular Items

14" Pizza$14.99
Golden Chicken Strips$10.00
Crispy breaded boneless chicken tenders. Served with your choice of 2 dipping sauces.
Veggie
Spinach, Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Marinara, Mozzarella
TommyFries$7.00
Fried crispy & specially seasoned.
Original T
Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Marinara, Mozzarella
Supreme
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Marinara, Mozzarella
10" Build Your Own Pizza$10.99
test
TommyWings
Our signature TommyWings are fried crispy and tossed in your favorite sauce. Our flats and drumettes are NOT breaded.
Tommy's Beer Nuggets$9.00
Golden nuggets of our daily housemade pizza dough tossed in butter garlic sauce & sprinkled with parmesan. Served with marinara.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

137 Lake St

Libertyville IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
