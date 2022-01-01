Go
Toast

Tommy's All American Burger Co.

We are your local laid back Burger Joint, grilling each burger and toasting the buns. We serve soft serve ice cream desserts as well.

151 Main

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bowl Chili$2.99
Sml Taco Salad$3.69
Med Drink$1.99
Lrg Drink$2.48
Pint Milk$2.00
Banana Split$5.75
Lrg Taco Salad$6.19
Leif Tea$2.50
Sml Drink$1.49
Atta Boy$6.49
1/4 lb, Bacon Cheeseburger making a come back from years past. Son of Tommy is a house favorite. Double Patty.
See full menu

Location

151 Main

Myrtle Creek OR

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mid Town Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Loggers Pizza + Beer – Winston

No reviews yet

Voted Best Pizza in Douglas County Since 2013! You have to come see this new location. 70 seats inside. 40 outside. Fantastic food and beer. Great for dine-in or takeout.

THB

No reviews yet

1230 West Harvard Avenue, Roseburg, OR, 97471

Ono Grindz Hawaiian Eats

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston