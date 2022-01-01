Go
Toast

Tomo Japanese Street Food

Come in and enjoy!

1726 Sherman Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SIGNATURE UDON$15.95
Udon, beef slices, marinated egg, scallions in a soy broth
PORK GYOZA$6.95
Fried pork dumplings
YAKI UDON$12.95
Stir-fried udon and assorted veggies in umami sesame soy sauce
KARAAGE DON$14.95
Juicy fried chicken, umami sauce, and house mayo
BUTADON$14.95
Marinated pork belly on a bed of rice
KARAAGE CURRY RICE$16.95
Curry rice bowl topped with juicy fried chicken
LAVA TAKOYAKI$8.95
Fried octopus dumplings topped with spicy mayo and masago
TONKATSU RAMEN$14.95
Pork belly, bamboo shoots, scallions, corn, marinated egg and sesame seeds in a pork broth
TAKOYAKI$7.95
Fried octopus dumplings
See full menu

Location

1726 Sherman Avenue

Evanston IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Viet Nom Nom

No reviews yet

Viet Nom Nom is a Vietnamese-inspired restaurant serving housemade and local flavors!

Shang Noodle & Chinese

No reviews yet

Opened in 2017 and immediately became the neighborhood's favorite. Shang Noodle is located at downtown Evanston at 608 Davis St, Evanston IL 60201. Our specialties are house-made noodles, bubble tea, and Chinese shared dishes. Our business hours are 7 days a week 11am to 9pm.

Peppercorns Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Next of Kin Restaurant

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Next of Kin Restaurant - our full service spot serving Artful American Cuisine. Combining local ingredients & hearth cooking to elevate & reinvent the nostalgic dishes we love, served with a hearty dose of warm, neighborhood hospitality.
Next of Kin Restaurant was designed to delight our Evanston community & meet your dining desires. Enjoy our Chef-designed dishes for dinner & drinks (lunch & weekend brunch reopening soon!) fit for a regular weeknight treat or any special occasion.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston