Tomo Japanese Street Food
Come in and enjoy!
1726 Sherman Avenue
Popular Items
Location
1726 Sherman Avenue
Evanston IL
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Viet Nom Nom
Viet Nom Nom is a Vietnamese-inspired restaurant serving housemade and local flavors!
Shang Noodle & Chinese
Opened in 2017 and immediately became the neighborhood's favorite. Shang Noodle is located at downtown Evanston at 608 Davis St, Evanston IL 60201. Our specialties are house-made noodles, bubble tea, and Chinese shared dishes. Our business hours are 7 days a week 11am to 9pm.
Peppercorns Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Next of Kin Restaurant
Thank you for choosing Next of Kin Restaurant - our full service spot serving Artful American Cuisine. Combining local ingredients & hearth cooking to elevate & reinvent the nostalgic dishes we love, served with a hearty dose of warm, neighborhood hospitality.
Next of Kin Restaurant was designed to delight our Evanston community & meet your dining desires. Enjoy our Chef-designed dishes for dinner & drinks (lunch & weekend brunch reopening soon!) fit for a regular weeknight treat or any special occasion.