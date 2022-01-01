Go
Toast

Tomo Sushi & Ramen

Come in and enjoy!

SUSHI • RAMEN

228 Arch St • $$

Avg 4.7 (867 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll (6pcs)$9.00
Edamame$5.00
Alaskan (6pcs)$8.00
Salmon, cucumber, avocado.
California (6pcs)$7.00
Crab stick, cucumber, avocado, masago.
*can't be made gluten-free
Tomo Roll$14.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, cilantro, topped with seared tuna & sweet miso sauce.
Green Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, carrot, house-made ginger dressing
*can't be made gluten-free
Pork Bun (2pcs)$8.00
*can't be made gluten-free
Miso Soup$2.00
Avocado Roll (6pcs)$6.00
Pan-Fried Pork Gyoza (6pcs)$8.00
*can't be made gluten-free
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

228 Arch St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sassafras

No reviews yet

The Grande Dame of neighborhood bars.
Open Seven Days.
Weekdays @4pm. Sat & Sun @ Noon.
A classic, cozy bar in the heart of Old City, Philadelphia.

Mei Mei

No reviews yet

Traditional Taiwanese dishes with a modern twist.

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

No reviews yet

Cuba Libre opened its first location in Old City, Philadelphia in 2000, giving guests a passport to Cuba's intriguing flavors and culture. The restaurant's name, which translates to "a free Cuba," signifies a hope for the future of the treasured island nation.The cuisines of different ethnicities have been gently simmered in the cultural cauldron of Cuba to create what is now the Criollo (home-style) cuisine of the island. Blending native ingredients and cooking traditions with those of South America, Spain, Africa, Asia and several others, Cuban cuisine is a savory mix that reflects its colorful culture.

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

No reviews yet

Amazing cuisine. Breathtaking atmosphere. Al fresco dining. Sexy Sopra Lounge. Bewitching Bar. Creative Organic Cocktails. All in one restaurant...Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston