Tom's Pizza Shop
Tom's Pizza was originally opened as a franchise in the late 1950's. There were 22+ franchises in Central Florida at that time. Today, Lloyd and Lana Petro own and operate the only Tom's Pizza left, proudly carrying on the tradition as a hometown favorite.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
140 E Rich Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
140 E Rich Ave
Deland FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
The Parched Oak
Casual dining with craft drinks and fresh food!
Deland eatery
Deland Eatery is a combination of handcrafted American fusion and International classics.
The Elusive Grape
Come in and enjoy!
BYTE a Modern Bistro
Come on in and enjoy!