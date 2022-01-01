Toms River American restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
B2 Bistro + Bar
1250 Hooper Ave, Toms River
Popular items
Onion Soup
|$10.00
crouton, gruyere cheese
B2 WIngs
|$15.00
honey bbq. buffalo, thai chili
Boneless Wings
|$15.00
honey bbq, buffalo, thai chili
Daddio's - OC Mall
1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River
Popular items
Bang Bang Shrimp
|$8.99
Popcorn Fried Shrimp With Lettuce Tomatoes, And Scallions With Our Homemade Bang Bang Sauce
Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken, Peppers, And Onions
Grilled Chicken Panini
|$9.99
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Artichokes, Provolone, Sundried Tomato Spread And Balsamic Glaze
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Healthy and Delicious
1861 Hooper Ave, Toms River
Popular items
Chipotle Wrap Deluxe
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, black beans guacamole, diced red onions, monterey jack cheese, organic sliced romaine, tomatoes, and homemade low fat chipotle sauce on a 100% whole wheat wrap
Tuna Melt
|$13.00
Wild caught solid white albacore tuna, mixed with craisins, almonds, and vegan mayo. It is topped with organic romaine, tomatoes, and monterey jack cheese on a whole wheat ciabatta.
Carbs - 54g
Fat - 38g
Protein - 59g
Side - Sweet Fries
|$4.00
Made with our house seasoning and fresh baked