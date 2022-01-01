Toms River American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Toms River

B2 Bistro + Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

B2 Bistro + Bar

1250 Hooper Ave, Toms River

Avg 3.7 (1105 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Soup$10.00
crouton, gruyere cheese
B2 WIngs$15.00
honey bbq. buffalo, thai chili
Boneless Wings$15.00
honey bbq, buffalo, thai chili
More about B2 Bistro + Bar
Daddio's - OC Mall image

 

Daddio's - OC Mall

1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River

Avg 4.5 (242 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bang Bang Shrimp$8.99
Popcorn Fried Shrimp With Lettuce Tomatoes, And Scallions With Our Homemade Bang Bang Sauce
Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Grilled Chicken, Peppers, And Onions
Grilled Chicken Panini$9.99
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Artichokes, Provolone, Sundried Tomato Spread And Balsamic Glaze
More about Daddio's - OC Mall
Healthy and Delicious image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Healthy and Delicious

1861 Hooper Ave, Toms River

Avg 4.7 (1884 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chipotle Wrap Deluxe$13.00
Grilled chicken, black beans guacamole, diced red onions, monterey jack cheese, organic sliced romaine, tomatoes, and homemade low fat chipotle sauce on a 100% whole wheat wrap
Tuna Melt$13.00
Wild caught solid white albacore tuna, mixed with craisins, almonds, and vegan mayo. It is topped with organic romaine, tomatoes, and monterey jack cheese on a whole wheat ciabatta.
Carbs - 54g
Fat - 38g
Protein - 59g
Side - Sweet Fries$4.00
Made with our house seasoning and fresh baked
More about Healthy and Delicious
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Daddio's pizza

1201 hooper ave, Toms River

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lunch-Eggplant Rollatini$10.99
Caesar Chicken Salad$11.99
Shrimp Pargmigiana$17.99
More about Daddio's pizza

