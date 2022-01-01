Apple salad in Toms River
Toms River restaurants that serve apple salad
Daddios Grille
1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River
|Apple Brussel Sprout Salad
|$12.99
|Apple + Walnut Salad
|$12.99
Crispy Chicken, Sliced Mushrooms, Granny Smith Apples, Toasted Walnuts, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Over Fresh Spinach And Mixed Greens Served With Poppy Seed Dressing
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Healthy and Delicious
1861 Hooper Ave, Toms River
|EF Apple Walnut Salad
|$12.00
Organic apples, mixed greens, grilled chicken, and walnuts with low fat raspberry vinaigrette on the side
Carbs - 38g
Fat - 32g
Protein - 35g
|Small Apple Walnut Chk Salad
|$6.00
Mixed greens, walnuts, craisins, crumbled blue cheese, organic sliced apple and low fat raspberry dressing.